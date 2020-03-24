How Can Lessons Learned from Countering Terrorism Assist in the Fight Against COVID-19?

Like the adverse effects of a terrorist attack, COVID-19 – the pandemic crippling the global community – is impacting the way we live our lives.

Changes to our daily routines have illustrated similarities in government approaches to health and security crises. It starts with language: Health Secretary Matt Hancock recently addressed NHS staff on being on the front line of “what we’ve rightly called a war”.

To respond to COVID-19, the British government has followed a similar course of action to its counter-terrorism strategy, CONTEST. CONTEST relies on 4 ‘p’s’: Protect, Prevent, Pursue, and Prepare. Examining each of these in turn allows us to reflect on the cause and effect on the national population.

Read more at Forbes

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)