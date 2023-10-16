How cryptocurrency fueled Hamas’ terror attack on Israel

Israel is one of only nine global nuclear powers and boasts one of the world’s most advanced and interconnected air defense systems. Israel’s “Iron Dome” has been largely successful at repelling air attacks from Hamas for years.

But on October 7, Hamas — an Islamist militant group and de facto governing authority in Gaza that is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, the US, Germany and other governments — succeeded in overwhelming those defenses, firing more than 2,000 rockets into Israel from inside the Gaza Strip.

How did Hamas gather the resources for such a sophisticated attack against one of the world’s most well-prepared militaries? According to analysts, cryptocurrencies played a significant role.

