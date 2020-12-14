Hundreds of Students Missing, Feared Abducted After Nigerian School Attack

Over three hundred students from the Government Science Secondary School Kankara are missing after gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles attacked the school on December 11.

The United Nations Secretary-General has called for the “immediate and unconditional” release of hundreds of boys, abducted by suspected bandits, after the attack in northwest Nigeria.

Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the attack reaffirmed the UN’s solidarity and support to the government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.

Marie-Pierre Poirier, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said that the violence “is a grim reminder” that abductions of children and widespread grave violations of children’s rights continue to take place in northern Nigeria.

“Children should feel safe at home, in schools and in their playgrounds at all times. We stand with the families of the missing children and the community affected by this horrifying event.”

In February 2018, Boko Haram insurgents kidnapped over 100 school girls from a secondary school in the town of Dapchi, in northeast Nigeria. Six years ago, in 2014, the militant group abducted 276 girls from their school dormitory in Chibok. Many of them remain missing.

