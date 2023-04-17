65.9 F
Hurras al-Din Leader Designated as a Global Terrorist

The State Department’s Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information on the identification or location of al-Uraydi.

By Homeland Security Today
The United States remains committed to disrupting al-Qa’ida affiliates who exploit under-governed spaces and conflict zones in Syria.  Groups like Hurras al-Din (HaD) are responsible for killings, kidnappings, and violence targeting of members of religious minority groups.

The Department of State is designating Sami Mahmud Mohammed al Uraydi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for his leadership role in HaD.

The Department’s Rewards for Justice is also offering a reward of up to $5 million for information on the identification or location of al-Uraydi.

As a result of this action, all property and interests in property of al-Uraydi that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and all U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with him.  Any U.S. or foreign persons that engage in certain transactions with this individual may be exposed to sanctions risk, including under secondary sanctions authorities.

Read more at the State Department

