ICE Aids in Investigation Leading to Murder Convictions of MS-13 Terrorist Trio

The gang members were found guilty of 2 murders and multiple attempted murders

By Homeland Security Today
(Photo: ICE)

ICE Homeland Security Investigations Baltimore, alongside the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Baltimore County Police Department and the Baltimore City Police Department investigated a case that resulted in convictions for three MS-13 gang members. Wilson Arturo Constanza-Galdomez, also known as Humilde and Marco Saravia, 26, of El Salvador; Edis Omar Valenzuela-Rodriguez, also known as Little Felon, 24, of Honduras; and Jonathan Pesquera-Puerto, also known as Truney, 24, of Honduras, were convicted by a federal jury Sept. 19 for conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving murders and attempted murders, as well as murder in aid of racketeering.

“This conviction is a testament to the unwavering commitment of Homeland Security Investigations and our law enforcement partners to dismantle violent Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) like MS-13,” said HSI Baltimore acting Special Agent in Charge Evan Campanella. “These individuals brought fear and brutality to our communities, but through tireless investigation and collaboration, we have ensured they will no longer pose a threat. HSI Baltimore will continue to work relentlessly to protect the public and bring justice to the victims of these heinous crimes.”

The original announcement can be found here.

