ICE Arrests Another Afghan Terrorist

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents arrested Jaan Shah Safi, an Afghan national who entered the United States under “Operation Allies Welcome,” who provided support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K). He also provided weapons to his father who is a commander of a militia group in Afghanistan. This terrorist was arrested in Waynesboro, Virginia.

Safi is an illegal alien terrorist who entered the U.S. on September 8, 2021, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He applied for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) but his application was terminated once Secretary Noem ended TPS for Afghans. On December 3, 2025, ICE arrested Safi.

This marks the third arrest of an Afghan national terrorist in less than a week.

On November 26, 2025, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who was also released into the country under Operation Allies Welcome, committed a terror and ambush-style attack on two National Guard members blocks away from the White House.

On November 25, one day before the attack, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was arrested by local authorities and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force for making bomb threats in Fort Worth, Texas. Mohammad Dawood Alokozay posted a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target in the Fort Worth area. Alokozay was charged with making terroristic threats.

