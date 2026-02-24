ICE Charleston and Partners Arrest West Virginia Man for Making Terroristic Threats

ICE Charleston and its law enforcement partners from the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Secret Service and the West Virginia State Police have arrested Cody Smith, a U.S. citizen who threatened to kill ICE Officers in West Virginia.

“The safety and security of law enforcement personnel is our highest priority at Homeland Security Investigations,” said HSI Washington, D.C. acting Special Agent in Charge Eric Weindorf. “HSI is committed to actively pursuing anyone who threatens the brave agents and officers who protect our communities. We will work tirelessly to investigate these threats and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

According to the HSI investigation, on Jan. 16, Smith called the ICE Tip Line and threatened to kill any ICE agents he saw in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Smith continued a vulgarity-laden tirade that referenced ICE and President Trump.

The U.S. Secret Service identified Smith’s Instagram page, where a video was posted of Smith on a phone call threatening to kill ICE agents.

On Jan. 22, HSI and its law enforcement partners executed a federal search warrant on Smith’s residence in Clarksburg, resulting in his arrest and the seizure of his cellphone.

