Idaho Anne Frank Memorial Vandalized with Nazi Stickers; Boise Police Investigating

An Idaho landmark was defiled sometime Monday night or early Tuesday, as stickers donning Nazi insignia were placed throughout the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which maintains the Anne Frank memorial, posted photos on Facebook on Wednesday morning showing the stickers.

The stickers consisted of a swastika and read, “we are everywhere.” There were nine swastika stickers in all, and they were removed once they were found.

Read more at the Idaho Statesman

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X
X