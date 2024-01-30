39.6 F
Counterterrorism

Idaho Senate Passes Bill to Define ‘Domestic Terrorism’ as Activity Associated With Foreign Groups

Bill’s sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, says bill protects free speech, due process in light of school board controversies during COVID-19 pandemic

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Kelly Arthur Anthon (right) (LinkedIn Photo)

The Idaho Senate voted 27-8 on Thursday to advance a bill that would define “domestic terrorism” in Idaho as activities done in cooperation with foreign groups.

According to Senate Bill 1220’s statement of purpose, the bill would define domestic terrorism, redefine terrorism, and make sure that someone can’t be called a domestic terrorist or terrorist in Idaho without going through the proper legal process.

The bill sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said the purpose of the legislation is to protect free speech.

Read the rest of the story at Idaho Capital Sun, here.

Homeland Security Today



