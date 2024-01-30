The Idaho Senate voted 27-8 on Thursday to advance a bill that would define “domestic terrorism” in Idaho as activities done in cooperation with foreign groups.
According to Senate Bill 1220’s statement of purpose, the bill would define domestic terrorism, redefine terrorism, and make sure that someone can’t be called a domestic terrorist or terrorist in Idaho without going through the proper legal process.
The bill sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said the purpose of the legislation is to protect free speech.
Read the rest of the story at Idaho Capital Sun, here.