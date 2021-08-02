If You See Something, Say Something Translated Outreach Materials

Partners have access to campaign outreach materials that DHS has developed for state, local, tribal, territorial, and private sector entities and organizations. The campaign offers this package of pre-developed translated materials to provide meaningful access for individuals with limited English proficiency.

DHS has provided graphic design support at NO COST; however, partners or individuals are responsible for printing and distributing based on their unique needs. At the link you will find the complete list of downloadable materials, print-ready and zipped for your convenience.

