If You See Something, Say Something Translated Outreach Materials

Partners have access to campaign outreach materials that DHS has developed for state, local, tribal, territorial, and private sector entities and organizations. The campaign offers this package of pre-developed translated materials to provide meaningful access for individuals with limited English proficiency.

DHS has provided graphic design support at NO COST; however, partners or individuals are responsible for printing and distributing based on their unique needs. At the link you will find the complete list of downloadable materials, print-ready and zipped for your convenience.

Read more at DHS

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X