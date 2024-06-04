America is facing a “high threat level” for a terrorist attack because of the crisis at the southern border, says the head of a group working to curb illegal immigration.

“It does not take a lot of people to inflict an extraordinary amount of damage,” said Julie Kirchner, executive director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, citing the 19 terrorists that carried out the attacks on 9/11.

Kirchner says more incidents are happening across America that should raise alarm bells over the threat illegal immigration poses to the safety of the nation. At the beginning of May, for example, two Jordanian illegal aliens attempted to breach a U.S. military base in Quantico, Virginia.

