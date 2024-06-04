71 F
Illegal Immigration Has Created ‘High Threat Level’ for Terrorist Attack in U.S., Expert Says

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Fronton, Texas, USA - February 9, 2016: A Border Patrol agent removes handcuffs from a young Central American being taken into custody for illegally entering the United States by crossing the Rio Grande River in deep south Texas. Young Central Americans, most fleeing gang violence and poverty, continue to illegally enter the U.S. at near record levels. (iStock Photo)

America is facing a “high threat level” for a terrorist attack because of the crisis at the southern border, says the head of a group working to curb illegal immigration.

“It does not take a lot of people to inflict an extraordinary amount of damage,” said Julie Kirchner, executive director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, citing the 19 terrorists that carried out the attacks on 9/11.

Kirchner says more incidents are happening across America that should raise alarm bells over the threat illegal immigration poses to the safety of the nation. At the beginning of May, for example, two Jordanian illegal aliens attempted to breach a U.S. military base in Quantico, Virginia.

Read the rest of the story at The Daily Signal.

