Illinois Man Pleads Guilty to Setting Fire to Planned Parenthood

A Chillicothe, Illinois, man, Tyler W. Massengill, 32, of the 1000 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on February 16, 2023, to an information charging him with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage, the Planned Parenthood Peoria Health Center (PHC) building in Peoria, Illinois.

In court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan E. Hawley, Massengill admitted that he maliciously set fire to the PHC on January 15, 2023.

Since being arrested on January 24, 2023, Massengill has remained in the custody of the United States Marshals. His sentencing is scheduled for July 6, 2023, at the U.S. Courthouse in Peoria before U.S. District Court Judge James E. Shadid.

Massengill faces a mandatory minimum sentence of imprisonment of at least five years and could receive up to 20 years in prison. The charges also carry up to three years of supervised release and a possible fine of up to $250,000.

Massengill’s arrest followed investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office; the Peoria Police Department; and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Peoria Fire Department is also participating in the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald L. Hanna and Trial Attorney Erin Monju of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Read more at ATF