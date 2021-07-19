In Prison for Anthrax Hoax Letters, He Sent Similar Missives

A 49-year-old Alabama man serving time for sending anthrax hoax letters has been convicted of sending similar letters from a federal prison in Louisiana.

The conviction for sending four envelopes of white powder from the prison in Oakdale to the U.S. Senate in 2016 could add up to 20 years to Clifton Lamar Dodd’s prison time.

He received a total of 15 years and 6 months in two earlier cases. Some of the letters mailed in 2010 and 2011 also were sent from behind bars.

Read more at the Associated Press

