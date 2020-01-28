In Talks, U.S. Asks Taliban for ‘Long-Term Reduction in Violence’

As the peace talks in Qatar continue, two sources familiar with the matter said the United States negotiators have asked the Taliban to agree to a long-term reduction in violence before signing the peace deal that both sides have discussed over the past year.

Earlier reports indicated that the Taliban agreed to a short-term reduction in violence. The sources said the Taliban has shared the new US demand with their leadership and that internal discussions are underway.

“Mr. Khalilzad has asked them (the Taliban) there (in Qatar) that there should be an agreement on a long-term reduction in violence. The Taliban are consulting about this with their leaders. There are hopes that this will have a positive result,” said Mawlana Jalaluddin Shinwari, a former Taliban member who served as attorney general under their regime in Kabul.

