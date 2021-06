A convicted terrorist who was shot by police following the Fishmongers’ Hall attack in London. U.K., was lawfully killed, an inquest jury has found.

Usman Khan fatally stabbed Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones during a prisoner rehabilitation conference at the London venue on 29 November 2019.

He was chased from the hall on to London Bridge by three men, before being shot at 20 times by armed police.

Read the full story at the BBC

