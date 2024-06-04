71 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Counterterrorism

Inside a Huge U.S. Military Exercise in Africa to Counter Terrorism and Russia and China’s Growing Influence

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The Sahel, a region in Africa, political map. Ecoclimatic and biogeographic realm of transition between the Sahara to the north and the Sudanian savanna to the south, having a hot semi-arid climate.
A map shows the Sahel region stretching across the northern African continent. (iStock Photo)

On a dusty airport tarmac in the northern Ghanaian city of Tamale, military special operatives from across Africa move stealthily. Shots ring out as they converge on the airport and apprehend armed militants holding it hostage.

It’s not a real attack, but just one of the exercises of “Flintlock,” the U.S. military’s premier counterterrorism training event in Africa, which is now in its 20th year.

Special ops teams from the U.S. military’s Africa Command, along with NATO allies, are conducting drills alongside soldiers from countries including Ghana, Ivory Coast, Chad, Mauritania, Nigeria, Libya and Morocco.

Read the rest of the story at CBS News.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Illegal Immigration Has Created ‘High Threat Level’ for Terrorist Attack in U.S., Expert Says
Next article
1,000 Mile Flood Alert as America Hit by Month-Long Thunder Deluge
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals