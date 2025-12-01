spot_img
44.7 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, December 1, 2025
CounterterrorismInformation SharingIntelligence

Iran-Linked Website Posts Assassination Bounties on Israeli Academics, Including Those at U.S. Institutions

The “Punishment for Justice Movement” site released home addresses, phone numbers, and passport images as Israeli authorities investigate coordinated foreign-influence threats

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
December 1, 2025
Top L: Taub Family Science and Technology Center in the Technion Institute for Science (photo by Beny Shlevich); top R: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev; bottom: The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Israeli security services have launched an investigation into a threatening campaign targeting hundreds of Israeli academics and students worldwide, with officials pointing to likely Iranian state involvement based on established patterns of Tehran-backed operations.

The website, operating under the name “Punishment for Justice Movement,” published detailed personal information for Israeli researchers, scientists, professors and students at institutions including Ben-Gurion University, the Technion, Hebrew University, Harvard, Oxford, and CERN. The platform offered tiered financial rewards ranging from $1,000 for acts of intimidation to $100,000 for assassinations of 40 designated “special targets.”

Investigation Underway as Technical Indicators Reviewed

Israeli intelligence services including the Mossad, Shin Bet, and National Cyber Directorate are investigating the website and the personal information that was posted before the site was taken down. The exposed data included home addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and images of Israeli passports and U.S. visas of “special targets.” Officials noted particular concern for academics’ vulnerability during international travel given images of passports and visas could facilitate tracking of targets abroad.

Screenshot of tiered rewards for “special target”

Security analysts note several technical characteristics suggesting state sponsorship. Domain registration records show privacy-protected domain registration in Drenthe, Netherlands in August 2025 through UltaHost. The group also used Cloudflare, a Western hosting provider, as its content delivery network, creating layers of obfuscation that complicate attribution efforts.

This is likely a strategic choice indicating awareness that Iranian-hosted infrastructure would limit Western audience reach and that rapid exposure was a priority. Initial linguistic analysis of the website’s content suggested it was written by a non-native English speaker and the operational methodology aligns with known Iranian threat actor characteristics.

“The use of a Western hosting company indicates that the group wanted maximum exposure to Western audiences,” according to analysis by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation. “It also indicates that the group knew that the website would be taken down quickly once discovered and so prioritized high visibility in a short period of time.”

Source: X @JGreenblattADL

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) questioned how infrastructure providers UltaHost and Cloudflare allowed the site to operate, calling on companies to implement safeguards preventing dangerous threats from emerging on their platforms.

The “justification” provided by the “Punishment for Justice Movement” group, that academics “use their knowledge to kill innocent people and children by spreading weapons of mass destruction to the Israeli military,” echoes rhetoric consistently employed in Iranian state media and proxy operations.

Potential U.S. Law Enforcement Jurisdiction

Because some of the targeted Israeli academics reside in the United States, federal law enforcement may have jurisdiction to investigate. Security experts are calling for FBI involvement, including:

 

  • Requesting website registration data from UltaHost and Cloudflare to identify operators despite privacy protections

    Domain information screenshot (Source: X @GnasherJew)
  • Coordinating with Dutch and international law enforcement partners to trace the Netherlands-based registration
  • Investigating individuals who submitted contact forms through the platform
  • Pursuing potential charges for harassment and attempted assault
  • Analyzing linguistic patterns and metadata to establish operational origins

Academic Community Response

The Committee of University Presidents issued a strong condemnation, calling the campaign “a dangerous and horrifying escalation” that “marks academics and permits their blood.” The committee warned that “domestic incitement joins a wave of antisemitism and hostility from abroad, creates a toxic and deadly mix that could end in loss of life.”

Some targeted academics responded with defiance. University of Oxford computer science professor Michael Bronstein dismissed the threats as the work of “nutcases who have a lot of free time and no serious job.” while expressing mock offense at the bounty amount given his academic standing.

“I was profoundly disturbed and shocked that my head was valued so cheap – considering my standing in the academic community, I find anything below a seven-figure highly offensive,” said Bronstein. “I am, however, consoled that I am at least in good company.”

While the website has been shut down/removed, security officials emphasize that the widespread media coverage may have already achieved the operation’s primary objective of instilling fear among Israeli academics and researchers worldwide. Given the inclusion of U.S.-based academics among the targets, investigations by U.S. authorities to determine whether any individuals are attempting to act on the solicitations and provided information may be warranted to ensure the objectives of physical violence are not achieved as well.

Previous article
The New Terror Finance Battlefield: ISKP’s Expanding Use of Cryptocurrency

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES