Iraq Armed Groups Expert Hisham al-Hashemi Shot Dead in Baghdad

A leading Iraqi expert on ISIL (ISIS) and other armed groups was shot dead in Baghdad on Monday after receiving threats from Iran-backed militias, security and interior officials said.

Hisham al-Hashemi, 47, was shot near his home in the Zeyouneh area of Baghdad and pronounced dead at a hospital, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

“Yes, he passed away and his body is now in the hospital freezer,” said Saad Maan, head of the interior ministry’s media relations department.

