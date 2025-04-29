55 F
Iraq Arrests IS Suspect For Inciting The New Orleans Attack

Iraqi authorities have arrested a suspected member of the Islamic State group for inciting a January truck-ramming attack that killed 14 people in the US city of New Orleans, Iraq’s judiciary said Sunday.

The city in the southern state of Louisiana was plunged into a panic early on New Year’s Day when a US army veteran, who the FBI said had pledged loyalty to IS, ploughed a pickup truck into revellers in the crowded French Quarter, famed for its nightlife.

Police killed the suspect in an exchange of fire.

Read the rest of the story at Barron’s.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

