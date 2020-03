Iraq has to date repatriated 828 children born to members of the Islamic State (ISIS) group to their home countries, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

The children originate from several different countries, including Russia, Tajikistan, Germany, France, and Turkey, among others.

This week, Azerbaijan repatriated 82 children who had been held with their mothers in prisons across Baghdad, foreign ministry spokesperson Ahmed al-Sahaf said in a statement Wednesday.

