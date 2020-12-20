U.S. Army Soldiers provide armed overwatch at the U.S. Embassy Compound in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 1, 2020. (DoD photo by British Lt. Col. Adrian Weale)

Iraqi Army: 8 Rockets Target US Embassy in Baghdad

Eight rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone late Sunday, Iraq‘s military and Iraqi officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month’s anniversary of the U.S. slaying of an Iranian general draws near.

An Iraqi military statement said an “an outlawed group” launched eight rockets targeting the Green Zone, injuring one Iraqi security person manning a checkpoint and causing material damage to a residential complex and some cars. The residential complex is usually empty.

The U.S. Embassy’s C-RAM defense system, which is used to destroy missiles in mid-air, was activated to deflect the attack, the embassy said in a statement.

