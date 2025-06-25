In a rare and forceful open letter, Iraqi cleric Sheikh Abdul-Hussein Al-Mulla Laibi directly addresses Ayatollah Khamenei — accusing him of abandoning Iraq, enabling corruption, and failing the Shi’a cause.

“Had you been fair with the Iraqi people, the Sunni and sincere Shi’a would be defending you today.

You supported the U.S. occupation of Iraq and were handed control of it — and now, as America strikes you with force, no one comes to your defense. Your loyalists have abandoned you.

Where are the men you trusted? The parties and militias you financed and protected? Where are those who filled TV screens saying: “We will not abandon Iran” — now that you stand alone?

They have become, thanks to you, not just wealthy, but embodiments of capital — and capital, as the saying goes, is cowardly.

They will say: ‘You and your Revolutionary Guard go fight. We will stay behind.’ In truth, they’re already waiting for the spoils.

You erred — no, you committed a grave crime — against Iraq and its people when you insisted on backing the corrupt and giving them power. You defended their theft, you silenced dissent, and when Iraqi youth rose against them, you ordered your followers to kill them. That crime will not be forgotten by the Iraqi people — nor by history.

You saw what they did to Iraq: dismantling its army, ruining its industry, and reducing its fighters to mourners at night and servants by day.

You believed you were avenging Khomeini. But today, it is you searching for the bitter cup of defeat, once again.

You fed the jackals and hyenas — and starved the lions.

Now, after the ruin of Tehran, your place — and the place of your loyalists — is no longer among us. The time has come to cleanse our homeland.

We are not your enemies out of sectarian hatred. We will never stand with the Zionists. But we will no longer remain silent as our country is bled in your name.”

Sheikh Abdul-Hussein Al-Mulla Laibi

Babylon — 25 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH