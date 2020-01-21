A member of Iraqi counter-terrorism force scans his sector of fire during military training in Mosul, Iraq, April 5, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Anthony Zendejas IV)

Iraqi Forces ‘Infiltrate, Dismantle’ ISIS Terror Cell in Mosul

Iraqi security forces said on Monday that it had “infiltrated and dismantled” a terrorist cell in Mosul, presumably belonging to the so-called Islamic State.

The military said in a statement that a “qualitative operation” was conducted by “the detachments of the Military Intelligence Division of the 16th Brigade in cooperation with the intelligence of the third infantry brigade to penetrate and dismantle a terrorist cell in the city of Mosul.”

The statement noted that the terrorists were “operating in the Mosul Dam areas, the agricultural areas of Mosul, and the Al-Kuwair Bridge area, south of Mosul.”

