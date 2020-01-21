Iraqi Forces ‘Infiltrate, Dismantle’ ISIS Terror Cell in Mosul

Iraqi security forces said on Monday that it had “infiltrated and dismantled” a terrorist cell in Mosul, presumably belonging to the so-called Islamic State.

The military said in a statement that a “qualitative operation” was conducted by “the detachments of the Military Intelligence Division of the 16th Brigade in cooperation with the intelligence of the third infantry brigade to penetrate and dismantle a terrorist cell in the city of Mosul.”

The statement noted that the terrorists were “operating in the Mosul Dam areas, the agricultural areas of Mosul, and the Al-Kuwair Bridge area, south of Mosul.”

Read more at Kurdistan 24

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)