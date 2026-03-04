IRGC Qods Force Vows To ‘Open The Gates Of Fire’ To Avenge Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On March 2, 2026, Qods Force, the elite overseas operations branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), issued its first public statement following the U.S.-Israeli military strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In the statement, the Qods Force condemned the joint U.S.-Israeli operation as a flagrant violation of international law and humanitarian values. It accused the attackers of deliberately targeting “the heroic mujahid and guardian of Muslims and leader of the righteous,” Imam Khamenei, along with prominent regime commanders.

The statement portrayed the Islamic Republic and the broader “Axis of Resistance” as an unshakeable, “divinely strengthened tree,” asserting that recent threats and losses have only fortified its resolve rather than weakened it.

Speaking on behalf of the leadership and fighters of the resistance front, the Qods Force declared unwavering loyalty to Khamenei’s legacy and oaths.

It framed the enemy as having crossed of all “red lines of humanity and international norms”, thereby making it a religious duty to intensify the fight with full force against “global arrogance” (a common Iranian term for perceived U.S. imperialism) and “international Zionism.”

The statement vowed to “open the gates of fire” upon the enemy and not to rest until its complete defeat. “The enemy should know that their days of happiness are over, and no place in the world, including their own homes, will offer them safety.”

It called on the Islamic nation and all advocates of freedom worldwide to continue their resistance “until the eradication of global arrogance and international Zionism,” pledging to execute revenge, with divine assistance, for “the oppressed and martyrs against the oppressors.”