spot_img
50.3 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Counterterrorism

IRGC Qods Force Vows To ‘Open The Gates Of Fire’ To Avenge Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei

MEMRI
By MEMRI
March 4, 2026

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On March 2, 2026, Qods Force, the elite overseas operations branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), issued its first public statement following the U.S.-Israeli military strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In the statement, the Qods Force condemned the joint U.S.-Israeli operation as a flagrant violation of international law and humanitarian values. It accused the attackers of deliberately targeting “the heroic mujahid and guardian of Muslims and leader of the righteous,” Imam Khamenei, along with prominent regime commanders.

The statement portrayed the Islamic Republic and the broader “Axis of Resistance” as an unshakeable, “divinely strengthened tree,” asserting that recent threats and losses have only fortified its resolve rather than weakened it.

Speaking on behalf of the leadership and fighters of the resistance front, the Qods Force declared unwavering loyalty to Khamenei’s legacy and oaths.

It framed the enemy as having crossed of all “red lines of humanity and international norms”, thereby making it a religious duty to intensify the fight with full force against “global arrogance” (a common Iranian term for perceived U.S. imperialism) and “international Zionism.”

The statement vowed to “open the gates of fire” upon the enemy and not to rest until its complete defeat. “The enemy should know that their days of happiness are over, and no place in the world, including their own homes, will offer them safety.”

It called on the Islamic nation and all advocates of freedom worldwide to continue their resistance “until the eradication of global arrogance and international Zionism,” pledging to execute revenge, with divine assistance, for “the oppressed and martyrs against the oppressors.”

Previous article
Operation ‘True Promise 4’: How Iran’s Narrative Mobilizes Followers Across the Middle East
Next article
Iran-Led ‘Axis Of Resistance’ Movements In Iraq And Yemen: The War Against Iran Is The ‘New Battle Of Karbala’

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES