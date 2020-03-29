ISIS Attack on Kabul Gurdwara: Why India Should be Concerned

The attack at a gurdwara in Kabul, targeting Afghanistan’s minority Sikh community that left at least 25 people dead, was not the first time the community was targeted in the country. The terror strike was later claimed by ISIS’s Afghan affiliate, the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K).

One of the attackers was identified as an Indian, a 29-year-old man called Mohsin, hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala. ISIS’s weekly newsletter, Al Naba, showcased Mohsin’s photograph, although it remains uncertain whether it was taken before the attack or is older than that.

