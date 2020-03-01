ISIS Backer Charged in Halloween Terror Attack Now Charged with Threatening Guard

The New Jersey man accused of killing eight people in the Halloween 2017 attack in Manhattan threatened to decapitate a federal corrections officer for repeatedly waking him, according to a court filing February 18. ISIS supporter Sayfullo Saipov (pictured) has been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, where the incident occurred December 17, court documents stated.

“During the course of this confrontation, the defendant threatened to kill the Officer. Indeed, as the defendant later admitted to the MCC’s disciplinary committee (the ‘Committee’), he told the Officer that if the Officer dared to open the defendant’s cell, in two minutes ‘other guys will be picking up your dead body,’ ” the filing said.

The next day, Saipov blocked a security camera in his cell and said it would remain until “the Officer’s head was cut off,” according to the filing.

