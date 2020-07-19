ISIS Bride Shamima Begum Wins Right to Return to the UK to Appeal Her Loss of Citizenship

Shamima Begum, the British woman who joined ISIS as a teenager in 2015, is set to be allowed to return to the U.K. in order to challenge the government’s decision to strip her of citizenship.

Begum, 20, had her citizenship removed by the British government on security grounds in early 2019, after she was discovered living in a refugee camp in northern Syria by Anthony Lloyd, a war correspondent for The Times of London. She had fled the U.K. and been married off to an ISIS fighter, four years earlier, when she was 15 years old.

The former ISIS bride had appealed the decision on the grounds that it left her stateless, but in February a tribunal said that because she held dual British-Bangladeshi nationality, the move to strip her of her citizenship was lawful.

