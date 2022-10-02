ISIS Cell Planning Attack on Muslim School Exposed

Six residents of Nazareth were arrested were arrested in recent weeks on suspicion of planning to carry out attacks on behalf of the ISIS terrorist organization in Israel, it was cleared for publication Sunday morning.

The six were arrested following a joint investigation of the Shabak and Israel Police.

The arrested are: Muhammad Ihab Suleiman – 25 years old, known to the security forces for his past activities related to Daesh, Aa Afar Suleiman – 21 years old, Moaman Nijam, 20 years old, Ahmed Belal Suleiman, 18 years old, Jahad Bakr, 20 years old. Another minor was also arrested whose name and age are prohibited from publication.

