56.1 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, October 2, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

ISIS Cell Planning Attack on Muslim School Exposed

Suspects also allegedly planned to target a busy bus stop, a police station in the vicinity of their residence, woods where Jews hang out, and more.

By Homeland Security Today

Six residents of Nazareth were arrested were arrested in recent weeks on suspicion of planning to carry out attacks on behalf of the ISIS terrorist organization in Israel, it was cleared for publication Sunday morning.

The six were arrested following a joint investigation of the Shabak and Israel Police.

The arrested are: Muhammad Ihab Suleiman – 25 years old, known to the security forces for his past activities related to Daesh, Aa Afar Suleiman – 21 years old, Moaman Nijam, 20 years old, Ahmed Belal Suleiman, 18 years old, Jahad Bakr, 20 years old. Another minor was also arrested whose name and age are prohibited from publication.

Read more at Arutz Sheva

Previous articleLions and Crocodiles Credited with Killing ISIS Fighters in Mozambique, Says Report
Next articleCIA Unveils Model of al-Zawahiri’s Hideout That Agency Used Before al Qaeda Leader Was Killed in Drone Strike
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals