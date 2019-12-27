(ISIS West Africa photo)

ISIS Claims Execution of 11 Christians in Nigeria

Jihadists aligned to the Islamic State group have released a video claiming to show the execution of 11 Christians in restive northeast Nigeria.

The footage posted online late Thursday, December 26, by ISIS-linked propaganda arm Amaq showed 11 blindfolded men being shot and stabbed by jihadists from the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) at an undisclosed location.

“This is a message to Christians all over the world,” said a masked man in the one-minute video.

