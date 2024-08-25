63 F
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Germany Knife Attack That Left 3 Dead as 15-Year-Old and One Other Arrested

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Voice of Hind magazine)

ISIS claimed responsibility on Saturday for a brutal knife attack in Germany that left three people dead and five seriously wounded on Friday night at a music festival.

“The attacker on the Christian gathering in the city of Solingen in Germany yesterday was a soldier of the Islamic State,” ISIS said in a statement obtained by German publication BILD.

The attack, according to BILD, was carried out as an act of revenge for all the Muslims killed in Palestine amid the ongoing bombardment of the region by Israel following the Oct. 7 invasion by Hamas. Germany is an ally of Israel, meaning it became a target for revenge attacks like the one on Friday night.

Read the rest of the story at The Mirror US.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

