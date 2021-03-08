ISIS Claims Responsibility for Slaying of Three Women Media Members in Afghanistan

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the killing of three women working for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan, the latest in a spike in targeted killings across the war-torn country. Dozens of people gathered Wednesday for the funerals of the three media workers.

The women were gunned down Tuesday in separate attacks, according to the news editor of the privately owned station and officials in Nangarhar province.

Afghan officials said police arrested their alleged killer, identifying him as Qari Baser and insisting he was a member of the Taliban — a claim promptly denied by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

