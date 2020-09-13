(FBI photo)

ISIS Hails ‘Blessed 9/11’ as ‘Great Event’ and ‘Pivotal Point’ on 19th Anniversary of Attacks

The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) released a statement through its Naba newspaper celebrating September 11th as the United States commemorated the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

ISIS is often critical of Al-Qaeda, the extremist group that perpetrated the attacks under the direction of Osama bin Laden on September 11, 2001, but it described the events of that day as “great” and “a pivotal point.”

“The blessed 9/11 strikes were a great event and a pivotal point in contemporary Muslim history,” ISIS wrote.

Read more at Newsweek

