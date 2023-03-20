ISIS in Afghanistan Capable of Foreign Attacks in 6 Months, CENTCOM Commander Says

The Islamic State network in Afghanistan will be able to attack American or Western interests outside the country in less than six months “with little to no warning,” the top commander for U.S. forces in the Middle East said Thursday.

Army Gen. Michael Kurilla, who leads U.S. Central Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the Islamic State’s Khorasan Province, commonly referred to as ISIS-K, is rapidly developing the ability to conduct “external operations” in Europe and Asia.

The terrorist group will not be able to strike the U.S. homeland in the near future, however.

“I think it is a higher probability overseas than it is in the homeland,” Kurilla said, acknowledging hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens living abroad could be in range of an attack.

Read more at Stars and Stripes