46.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 20, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

ISIS in Afghanistan Capable of Foreign Attacks in 6 Months, CENTCOM Commander Says

The Islamic State’s Khorasan Province, commonly referred to as ISIS-K, is rapidly developing the ability to conduct “external operations” in Europe and Asia.

By Homeland Security Today
(ISIS photo)

The Islamic State network in Afghanistan will be able to attack American or Western interests outside the country in less than six months “with little to no warning,” the top commander for U.S. forces in the Middle East said Thursday.

Army Gen. Michael Kurilla, who leads U.S. Central Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the Islamic State’s Khorasan Province, commonly referred to as ISIS-K, is rapidly developing the ability to conduct “external operations” in Europe and Asia.

The terrorist group will not be able to strike the U.S. homeland in the near future, however.

“I think it is a higher probability overseas than it is in the homeland,” Kurilla said, acknowledging hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens living abroad could be in range of an attack.

Read more at Stars and Stripes

Previous articleCBP Use of Force Leaves One Man Dead Following Pursuit of Suspected Smuggling Vehicle
Next articleThe Chertoff Group Expands Senior Advisory Team With the Addition of Retired Maj. Gen. William Walker
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals