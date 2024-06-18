Suspected ISIS inmates broke out of a cell in a Russian detention centre and kidnapped two prison officers, holding them hostage, it’s been claimed.

They are reportedly holding the warders – one a colonel – at knifepoint in Rostov-on-Don close to the border with occupied Ukraine. The six inmates – described as facing terrorist charges or already convicted – are demanding a getaway car and guns. They were also seeking to access the jail’s gun store. Within hours, Russian officials confirmed they had stormed the building and had killed a number of hostage-takers.

In one video, a suspected ISIS kidnapper brandishes a knife and declares: “We are in Rostov Central, where our brothers are imprisoned, given [jail] terms…… The Islamic State mujahideen have taken over the Сentral [detention jail], captured the infidels.”

