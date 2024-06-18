91 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Counterterrorism

‘ISIS Inmates’ Break Out of Russia Jail and Kidnap Two Prison Officers

The inmates - who are thought to be members of ISIS - are currently holding the prison staff at knifepoint in Rostov-on-Don, which is close to the Ukrainian border

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Suspected ISIS inmates broke out of a cell in a Russian detention centre and kidnapped two prison officers, holding them hostage, it’s been claimed.

They are reportedly holding the warders – one a colonel – at knifepoint in Rostov-on-Don close to the border with occupied Ukraine. The six inmates – described as facing terrorist charges or already convicted – are demanding a getaway car and guns. They were also seeking to access the jail’s gun store. Within hours, Russian officials confirmed they had stormed the building and had killed a number of hostage-takers.

In one video, a suspected ISIS kidnapper brandishes a knife and declares: “We are in Rostov Central, where our brothers are imprisoned, given [jail] terms…… The Islamic State mujahideen have taken over the Сentral [detention jail], captured the infidels.”

Read the rest of the story at Mirror.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
House Intel Chairman On 8 ISIS Suspects Arrested In U.S.: ‘We Have Terrorists That Are Actively Working Inside The U.S.’
Next article
Four ISIS-Linked Men Slapped With U.S. Sanctions
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals