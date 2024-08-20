ISIS is Alive and Well, and Targeting Our Largest Festivities

Any doubt that ISIS remains a pervasive threat to the West should be dispelled by last week’s cancellation of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria.

With the help of U.S. intelligence agencies, Austrian authorities foiled a plot to attack the Ernst Happel Stadium, where Swift was scheduled to perform.

Despite arresting the three alleged plotters, authorities considered it prudent to cancel the shows. Police in Ternitz (about 40 miles south of Vienna) have arrested a 19-year-old man believed to be the plot’s mastermind.

Read the rest of the story at The Hill.