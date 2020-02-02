(ISIS image)

ISIS Kidnaps 9 Civilians in Two Nights, Including Using Fake Checkpoint

Islamic State (ISIS) suspects kidnapped two Kurdish brothers near Tuz Khurmatu on Saturday night, confirmed a local mayor.

“The abducted are two Kurdish brothers named Qani Jalal and Hemin Jalal,” Jamal Salih, mayor of Nawjul town, confirmed to Rudaw. “They were kidnapped along with their Toyota vehicle.”

Salih explained that the brothers were kidnapped near Nalashkena village in the Nawjul area of Tuz Khurmatu while they were on their way back to their home in Kifri, in the Garmiyan region. They had been tending to their livestock near Salay village.

Read more at Rudaw

