Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

ISIS-Linked Militants Are Threatening Huge Natural Gas Reserves the World Needs Badly Right Now

The attack was just one in a festering insurgency by ISIS-linked militants in the southern African nation that has killed at least 4,000 civilians.

By Homeland Security Today
(ISIS photo)

Asmani Dadi had heard rumors about the insurgents. Then, one day, they came true.

It was July 2020 and Dadi was a student in the town of Mocímboa da Praia, northern Mozambique.

“They came … from the forest and began to kill people. When they found children, … they stole them back to the forest. And when they find men… they cut off their heads,” Dadi recalled.

The attack was just one in a festering insurgency by ISIS-linked militants in the southern African nation that has killed at least 4000 civilians and displaced nearly one million people, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

