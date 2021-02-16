ISIS Magazine Declares ‘Senile Crusader’ Biden an Enemy Citing Career, Beau’s Service in Iraq

Dubbing the new president of the United States “the senile crusader,” an ISIS magazine invokes Joe Biden’s history as a legislator — as well as the military service of his late son, Beau — in declaring that President Biden is an enemy of the terror group.

The latest issue of “The Voice of Hind,” a English-language online magazine released monthly by ISIS supporters in India, pictures Biden next to a cross and states that “the reality is not so” that Biden would be a better leader than “the so-called president Donald Trump – the dog of Rome.”

“The events that unfolded after the election of the president of the United States in 2020 exposed the western systems and reminded all of us that no matter what system the mankind comes up with against the system of Allah is hell bent to fail,” the article states, slamming Trump and adding that “the attack on Capitol Hill – the temple of western democracy by his people was as disgraceful as it could ever be in their eyes.”

“Thus, after the culmination of his tenure he left the America in ever fragile state and the worst is yet to come,” the magazine declared.

But the publication argued that while “disbelievers and the so-called Muslims alike” say Biden will be a better leader, “this crusader has been in the office for nearly half a century and if we look back into his legacy, he is no different than his predecessors.”

The ISIS magazine claims with Iraq and Afghanistan Biden has a “legacy of supporting the wars against the Muslims all over the world and he would be proud of this.”

The article then added that “when Joe Biden became Vice president in 2008, his own son Beau Biden boarded a military aircraft to Iraq in the same time to be deployed there.”

“Therefore, it would be totally wrong to falsely attribute to him the characters [sp] of kindness and respect towards the Muslims,” the magazine continued. “In fact, he has been at the forefront of transgression and oppression by the crusader America.”

The text further called it “incumbent upon the Muslims to fight these devils and not to fear their might in terms of their technology, weaponry and military capabilities.”

The “Voice of Hind” issue also included a call for those disseminating ISIS propaganda through creating and running online media to “not spare any effort” as “every single click of yours has its reward.”

The magazine’s December issue encouraged would-be terrorists to use novel tactics — including vehicle arson and sharp pencils — and told perpetrators that they should refrain from claiming an attack on behalf of the terror group if they think they can strike again.

That article said jihadists should focus on homegrown attacks as a “hiding lone wolf” in target countries, as attacks in countries with known claimed ISIS provinces are expected and “can be considered less triggering to the Kuffar [disbelievers].”

“So, if they are keeping you from acquiring lethal weapons, then let them know that a sharpened pencil can be used to shed a Kaffir’s blood,” the text continued. “Or an arson attack can be given to his motorbike or car which would would pain him in his heart. Therefore, incite and encourage each other for such actions.”

“The Voice of Hind,” which began publishing a year ago, has somewhat stepped into the void — left by the demise of official ISIS publications “Dabiq” and “Rumiyah” — of regular English-language ISIS magazines offering tips and incitement. Though shorter in length, “Hind” routinely has seized on current events to recruit and incite.

The second issue of “Voice of Hind,” released in March, encouraged attacks using simple weapons and tactics specifically targeting military and police officers who “have been deployed in their streets and alleys, thus making them an easy target” during the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.

That issue also listed some ways to “annihilate the disbelievers,” including vehicle attacks, knife and ax attacks, arson, and poisoning food and drink.

Between its fourth and fifth editions, the creators released a “lockdown special” edition of the magazine encouraging steps to “annihilate the disbelievers” including stabbing people with scissors and expending “less effort” by spreading deadly coronavirus. The issue tried to goad followers into spreading the virus, calling it “a weapon far greater than stones” and adding, “What better chance can you get to kill the disbelievers in multitudes than COVID 19?”

In August, the magazine urged followers to “race” to emulate the Charlie Hebdo attack, arguing that governments aren’t doing enough to punish those viewed by the terror group as blasphemers. “If we do not become forceful, then the assaults on our religion… will continue,” the text stated, calling on supporters to “take revenge on each and every one who has insulted our beloved Messenger (PBUH).”

In September, the magazine lamented that some who are claiming affiliation to the terror group “don’t have any clue” and could use more propaganda education.

Days after French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded outside his school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine in October, “Hind” published a full-page graphic urging more attacks and showing the severed head.

“If your freedom of expression doesn’t stop you from criticizing prophet Muhammad PBUH then our swords will not stop defending the honour of prophet Muhammad PBUH,” the image said, with a cutout photo of Paty’s head below a graphic of a sword.

