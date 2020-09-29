ISIS Magazine Laments That Some ISIS Followers ‘Don’t Have Any Clue’

An English-language magazine produced by and for ISIS supporters lamented that some who are claiming affiliation to the terror group “don’t have any clue” and could use more propaganda education.

The new issue of “The Voice of Hind,” published and distributed online by ISIS supporters in India, included an article about living in the “land of Kufr,” or disbelievers, while urging supporters to make hijrah — a move to “the lands of Islam” — in order to be purified and as a “safeguard” from “dislike for death.”

“Having to live in the lands of Kufr is undoubtedly a great humiliation,” the article said, noting that “preparing one’s self for the path of Hijrah and Jihad is not only for men.”

The magazine said adherents shouldn’t miss an opportunity to talk terror — “whenever two people of this path meet, the Islamic State’s affairs should come up” — to help “prevent you from forgetting your purpose.”

“A critical issue to be highlighted about some brothers and sisters who attribute themselves to the Islamic State is, that sadly, when they are asked about the Muslim Ummah [community], or the prisoners, or the recent instructions, news, and speeches from the Islamic State, they don’t have any clue about it,” the article continued. “This unfamiliarity is undoubtedly disappointing. And how much effort is exerted by … brothers in the media to prepare articles of knowledge, books, and magazines released by the Islamic State on major issues of the Ummah?”

The issue also included an article arguing there is “nothing wrong” with killing women, the elderly, and children “if they are killed accidentally, for example in a bloodbath or raid, or when it is not possible to distinguish between them and other fighters.”

“Then there is nothing wrong with killing them, because of the presence of women and children,” the ISIS supporters continued. “Jihad cannot be suspended.”

The first issue of “The Voice of Hind” was released in late February to coincide with President Trump’s visit to India. The second issue of “Voice of Hind,” released in March, encouraged attacks using simple weapons and tactics specifically targeting military and police officers who “have been deployed in their streets and alleys, thus making them an easy target” during the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.

That issue also listed some ways to “annihilate the disbelievers,” including vehicle attacks, knife and ax attacks, arson, and poisoning food and drink.

Between its fourth and fifth editions, the creators released a “lockdown special” edition of the magazine encouraging steps to “annihilate the disbelievers” including stabbing people with scissors and expending “less effort” by spreading deadly coronavirus. The issue tried to goad followers into spreading the virus, calling it “a weapon far greater than stones” and adding, “What better chance can you get to kill the disbelievers in multitudes than COVID 19?”

In its July issue, “Voice of Hind” argued that ISIS had to “tactically retreat” from some of its occupied areas and that winning “such type of war takes a long time.”

The magazine added that territory reclaimed from ISIS was only “a temporary transition and it is only a matter of time that Islamic State takes them back, this time more strongly though.”

