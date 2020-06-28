ISIS Magazine Ranks ‘Media Frontline’ Jihad as ‘One of the Best Deeds’

A monthly magazine produced by ISIS supporters hailed jihadists “on the media frontlines” as performing “one of the best deeds” by producing propaganda across a swath of mediums to counter media reports on terrorist activity.

“The Voice of Hind,” an English-language magazine published and distributed online by ISIS supporters in India, published its fifth edition last week and dedicated the first article to congratulating media jihadists as “every word of yours is like an arrow against the disbelievers.”

The article claimed that over the previous month ISIS and the group’s supporters had produced four magazines, at least seven books and eight videos, more than 15 audio recordings, more than 35 infographics, and more than 200 posters. They likely offered estimates instead of exact figures because though there are several established ISIS-supporting media groups that produce readily accessible content, lone actors may also be producing content that’s not distributed as widely.

The magazine claimed at least five websites were in operation along with “uncountable posts on thousands of channels and groups on various social medias.” The article urged “Mujahid of Media” to “continue your work” as the propagandists had “soothed the heart of every mujahid and infuriated the infidels and apostates and prevented every media attack and answered every accusation leveled against the Islamic state.”

“We do not consider it a defeat if we lose any portion of the land or if our leaders are martyred… do not let the loneliness and scarcity of people on this path weaken you, do not let the isolation and hardships lose your determination,” the article continued.

“The Voice of Hind” recently published a “lockdown special” edition trying to goad followers into spreading coronavirus, calling it “a weapon far greater than stones” and adding, “What better chance can you get to kill the disbelievers in multitudes than COVID 19?” It also encouraged steps to “annihilate the disbelievers” including stabbing people with scissors.

“Keep chains, ropes and wires ready to choke them or beat them to death,” the list continues. “Tools like scissors and hammers can come in useful to kill the Kuffar. Any sharp object like glass will kill easily. Any long cloth can be used to choke them to death.” And, listed at No. 6, “Spread COVID virus among as many Kuffar as possible to take them down easily and with less effort.”

The first issue of “The Voice of Hind” was released in late February to coincide with President Trump’s visit to India.

The second issue of “Voice of Hind,” released in March, encouraged attacks using simple weapons and tactics specifically targeting military and police officers who “have been deployed in their streets and alleys, thus making them an easy target” during the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.

That issue also listed some ways to “annihilate the disbelievers,” including vehicle attacks, knife and ax attacks, arson, and poisoning food and drink.

