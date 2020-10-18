ISIS on Fast Track to Recovery as World Grapples with Pandemic

Parallel to the spread of the coronavirus around the world, the Islamic state group is expanding its activities, primarily in the area connecting Iraq and Syria but also in its other “provinces” across the globe, the School of Political Sciences at the University of Haifa and the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University said in a recent study.

According to the study, waves of terror attacks between May and August of 2020 killed and wounded hundreds of people. In mid-May, over 200 attacks were carried out in various provinces. In late July and early August, more than 500 people were either killed or wounded in over 130 attacks.

In the first weeks of August, ISIS terrorists perpetrated more than 100 attacks across the globe, killing and wounding some 400 people.

