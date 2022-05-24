61.4 F
ISIS Operative in U.S. Plotted to Assassinate George W. Bush, FBI Alleges

Iraqi allegedly told confidential FBI source that he wanted to smuggle people into the country “to murder former President George W. Bush.”

By Homeland Security Today
President George W. Bush delivers remarks at a reception Thursday, May 15, 2008, at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. (White House photo by Chris Greenberg)

An Iraqi citizen who entered the U.S. in September 2020 allegedly plotted to kill George W. Bush, even traveling to Dallas to surveil the former president’s home, according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by NBC News.

The FBI alleges that Shihab Ahmed Shihab, of Columbus, Ohio, wanted to provide material support to the Islamic State terrorist group, telling a confidential FBI source that he wanted to smuggle people into the country “to murder former President George W. Bush” because he held him responsible for killing numerous Iraqis in the 2003 invasion of the country.

Forbes first reported the alleged plot. NBC News was not immediately able to find a representative of Shihab, who is in custody, to comment for this article.

Read more at NBC News

