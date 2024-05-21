Messages appearing on secret online chat rooms from supposed ISIS fanatics are encouraging terror attacks on major sporting events in the UK.

The Champions League Final, which is being held at Wembley in London on Saturday, June 1, is thought to be one of the targets according to people using the Matrix.org network. There have reportedly been numerous messages from ISIS supporters urging others to prepare weapons and “devise your plan and then lure them in”.

Among the game between Spanish giants Real Madrid and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, other targets include the Olympic Games in Paris, the Euros in Germany later this summer and next month’s T20 World Cup cricket tournament in the West Indies and USA. Pro terrorism groups have taken advantage of the system to share their sickening messages, with some telling people to take part in lone-wolf attacks with knives, guns and vehicles on Jewish people.

