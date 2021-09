A radicalized ISIS member had plans to target Sydney’s St Mary’s Cathedral and the American embassy for terror attacks and “to conquer” a rural town like Orange, a court has been told.

Isaac El Matari also spoke of traveling to Afghanistan to fight on the frontline with the aim of supporting ISIS.

The 22-year-old, who was arrested in July 2019, faced a sentencing hearing in the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday.

