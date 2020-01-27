ISIS: We Need to Conquer Israeli Settlements, Start Targeting Jews

ISIS spokesman Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi sent a recorded message to all the organization’s operatives, mainly those in Sinai and Syria, to begin conquering Israeli settlements, multiple reports confirmed on Monday.

It is the second time the terrorist group sent a recorded message since the death of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in October.

In the recording, Quiraishi said that despite what the US and other countries may have thought of as the end for the terrorist organization with the death of al-Baghdadi, “we are still here, and we are ready to start a ‘new stage’ – hitting Israeli targets.”

Read more at The Jerusalem Post

