Islamic State fighters who return to the UK after killings, terror attacks and persecuting minorities must face justice, a committee of MPs and peers has said.

More than 400 people who fought for the group, also called ISIS and Daesh, are thought to have then returned to the UK, after travelling to the Middle East.

ISIS once held swathes of land in Syria and Iraq and was responsible for widespread campaigns of terror, murder, and rape.

