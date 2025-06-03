72.3 F
Counterterrorism

Islamic State Group Claims First Attack on Syrian Government Forces Since Assad’s Fall

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for two attacks in southern Syria

Protest against the Assad regime in the city of Homs, Syria, 3 February 2012 (Photo: Bo yaser - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for two attacks in southern Syria, including one on government forces that an opposition war monitor described as the first on the Syrian army to be adopted by the extremists since the fall of Bashar Assad.

In two separate statements issued late Thursday, IS said that in the first attack, a bomb was detonated targeting a “vehicle of the apostate regime,” leaving seven soldiers dead or wounded. It said the attack occurred “last Thursday,” or May 22, in the al-Safa area in the desert of the southern province of Sweida.

IS said that the second attack occurred this week in a nearby area during which a bomb targeted members of the U.S.-backed Free Syrian Army, claiming that it killed one fighter and wounded three.

Read the rest of the story at abc News.

