90.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Counterterrorism

Islamic State in Somalia Poses Growing Threat, U.S. Officials Say

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Abdulqadir Mumin (center) appears in an ISIS propaganda video. Mumin, a senior Al-Shabab commander in Somalia's Puntland region, leads a small faction of the militant group that pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2015. ISIS Media

The United States is sharpening its counterterrorism focus on Somalia, going after increasingly high-profile targets linked to a resurgence of the Islamic State terror group from its base in the Horn of Africa.

U.S. officials are concerned that IS-Somalia, as the terror group’s regional affiliate is known, has moved from being a key cog in the Islamic State global financial network to hosting the group’s top leader.

Top IS leaders “view Africa as a place where they should invest, where they are more permissive and able to operate better and more freely, and they want to expand,” according to a senior U.S. defense official. “So, they did bring the caliph to that region.”

Read the rest of the story at Voice of America.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Threat of Major Terror Attack in Places Like New York City Dangerously High: Experts
Next article
Top U.S. General in Iraq Looks Back on the Legacy and Lessons of the Attack on ‘Tower 22’
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals