64.1 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityMaritime SecurityCounterterrorism

Israel Fails to Intercept Houthi Missile Targeting Its Main Airport

Six wounded and flights disrupted after Yemen rebels strike Ben Gurion

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Ben Gurion Airport, Israel - Terminal 1 Building (Photo: VOrash, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikipedia)

A failed interception of a missile fired from Yemen forced Israel to briefly shut down its main international airport on Sunday, exposing the country’s vulnerabilities and the Houthi rebels’ continued ability to strike distant targets despite a sustained US military campaign.

Flights were halted at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv for about 30 minutes on Sunday morning after a missile landed in the airport’s vicinity, following what the Israeli military said were “several attempts” at interception. “The results of the interception are under review,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The military fired its long-range Arrow interceptor at the incoming missile, an IDF spokesperson said. The US also has an advanced THAAD anti-missile system deployed in Israel.

Read the rest of the story at CNN.

Previous article
Defense Contractors to Pay $8.4M Over Charges of Failing to Meet Federal Cyber Standards
Next article
U.S. Designates Two Haitian Gangs as Terrorist Groups
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals