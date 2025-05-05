A failed interception of a missile fired from Yemen forced Israel to briefly shut down its main international airport on Sunday, exposing the country’s vulnerabilities and the Houthi rebels’ continued ability to strike distant targets despite a sustained US military campaign.

Flights were halted at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv for about 30 minutes on Sunday morning after a missile landed in the airport’s vicinity, following what the Israeli military said were “several attempts” at interception. “The results of the interception are under review,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The military fired its long-range Arrow interceptor at the incoming missile, an IDF spokesperson said. The US also has an advanced THAAD anti-missile system deployed in Israel.

