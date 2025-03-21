Israel Intercepts Missile Launched by Houthi Rebels as U.S. Airstrikes Hit Yemen

Israel’s military intercepted a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Thursday, the second to target Israel since the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire, as the United States’ intensifies airstrikes against the Iran-backed militant group.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for what it said was a ballistic missile fired in support of Palestinians and in response to Israel’s renewed bombardment of Gaza, which has killed almost 500 people in the strip since the fragile truce shattered on Tuesday.

Sirens sounded in several areas across Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israeli authorities said.

Read the rest of the story at CNN.